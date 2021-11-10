GRANGEVILLE — “We’ve been going through a really difficult time,” Syringa board chair Leta Strauss said during the Oct. 26 meeting. “And things said here are not meant to be derogatory or make anyone feel worse; we’re just trying to figure things out.”
Strauss spoke to several previous board meeting conversations, specifically those on COVID-19 and possible federal mandates for employee vaccinations.
Chief nursing officer Margretta Fortin went on to report, “We had a surge in COVID patient admissions from Sept. 15-29,” she said. “As of October, however, our numbers have plummeted. Non-COVID inpatient admissions have been down, as well, for the month of October.”
She said in the past 30 days (Sept. 11-Oct. 11), there were 127 positive COVID cases at Syringa. Of those, 13 received care in the hospital/were discharged to home, six transferred out and one died. Of the 20 admits, five were fully vaccinated and 15 were not vaccinated.
“Since the Delta surge, about July through September, we have had four deaths,” she stated. “Two of those were [persons who were] fully vaccinated, two were not.”
∙
Director of clinic operations Michelle Schaeffer reported a diabetes care council/advisory team is being developed to further expand patient support.
Also, “Continuation of staffing the emergency room during the week with locum [temporary stand-in] physicians to allow for our primary care providers to be more available in the clinics is becoming more challenging,” she said. “The clinic has increased in visits, inbox tasks and procedures with two physician vacancies. A huge shoutout to all the medical support staff who are putting the needs of our patients in the forefront.”
∙
Director of health information and technology, Darla Whitley, said, “We continue to be engaged with Norco on developing a system for 24-to-48-hour continuous oxygen supply without human intervention,” she said. “The recent high number of COVID-19 patients increased maintenance’s number of calls for oxygen service during the night and on the weekends. The bulk storage plan reported last month is not feasible at our location.”
∙
Revenue cycle director Carri Forsman said the registration, coding, billing and health information departments have noticed the increase in encounters needed for COVID testing and vaccinations.
“The health information management department processed 750 releases of information in the month of September,” she said. “Many of the requests were for patients who needed a copy of their COVID test results or work releases relating to COVID testing or treatment. On average, HIM processes 400-plus requests per month.”
∙
CFO Betty Watson reported charges written off as bad debt and sent to collections were $52,401, or 1.9 percent of gross charges.
There were 137 acute/OB patient days in September; 52 days above budget for the month.
∙
CEO Abner King reported Dr. Cristina Mackay has accepted an offer from Syringa, which includes completing a Family Medicine Psychiatry fellowship.
“We are negotiating the final details of her contract,” he said.
Several other feelers are out for additional staff.
“Dr. Barry Smith interviewed with our medical staff and surgery crew Sept. 22,” King said. “He has accepted an offer and we are currently negotiating a contract. He will be available to start surgeries in January.”
King also reported a “favorable interview” with a respiratory therapist interested in working at Syringa.
“We are completing a cost-benefit analysis on the service to make sure this would be a feasible employment,” said King.
He also reported that with human resources director Katy Eimers retiring at the end of the calendar year, two candidates are being considered for the job.
“We hope to have a new hire to cross-train with Katy for 30-45 days prior to her retirement,” he said.
