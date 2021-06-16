Good news is there will be the Cowboy Breakfast at the Masonic Lodge this year!
I talked to member Vernon Agee and then lodge master Randy Berg, and the breakfast will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 2, 3 and 4, 9 to 11 a.m. each day.
This is a tradition many people look forward to, and last year was thwarted by the pandemic. Berg said members from the Kamiah lodge have volunteered to help, as well as the regular bunch from Kooskia and Grangeville. Be sure to stop in at the Grangeville lodge.
**
Note the Grangeville Lions-sponsored Border Days Kiddie Parade will be held Sunday, July 4, 11 a.m. Meet on the courthouse lawn. The parade theme is “Hats Off to America.”
**
Now is the time to start getting your float together for the Border Days parades, which are scheduled for July 2, 3 and 4, all at 2 p.m. This year’s theme is “Hats Off to America!” Entry forms are available at https://sites.google.com/view/grangevilleborderdays/.
**
Grangeville’s Volunteer Fire Department puts on a great fireworks show each year. The money for this year’s show was donated last year. Be sure to donate this year as GVFD and some of their kids and grandkids walk through the parade with buckets. The show is set for July 4, 10 p.m., at the Grangeville High School football field.
**
Salmon River Art Guild and Central Idaho Art Association will sponsor a Border Days Artisan Show and Sale at the Grangeville Elks Lodge.
This is set for July 2 and 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and July 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free, and demonstrations and a silent auction will be held. Fine arts, artisan gifts, fiber arts, yard art, photography, jewelry and more will be available.
**
The Camas Prairie Cruisers Show and Shine is set for Sunday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Les Schwab Tire Center on Grangeville’s Main Street.
**
Border Days Royalty tryouts are set for Wednesday, June 23, 7 p.m., at the Border Days Arena. Those interested in tryouts should call royalty advisor Anna Wren at 208-790-0307.
