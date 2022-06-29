GRANGEVILLE — “I’m excited to get started,” said Idaho County Commissioner Denis Duman, concerning the proposed new 50-bed Idaho County jail.
The board of commissioners accepted the recommendation of the jail team in selecting CRA (Clemmons, Rutherford and Associates) Architects, based in Tallahassee, Florida. CRA is also designing the Asotin County jail in Clarkston, Wash.
Four Idaho County staff independently reviewed and ranked the four proposals received in response to the RFQ (Request For Qualifications). This jail planning team consists of Brian Hewson, sheriff’s chief deputy; Jerry Zumalt, disaster management coordinator; Mike Cook, airport manager; and Denis Duman, third district county commissioner. The group met to review and discuss their evaluations before presenting them to the commissioners at the June 21 meeting.
Hewson said they based their recommendation on the architectural firms’ experience in new jails, not just with updating existing jails. The team also considered experience with designing sheriff’s office and dispatch center communications. The new jail will include the sheriff’s office and dispatch functions.
The projected timeline presented by each firm factored in the selection, according to Hewson. Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money will fund the project. The money must be committed by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026, according to county clerk Kathy Ackerman during the March 29 commissioners meeting discussion on the project.
Seven acres of county-owned land near the search and rescue building at the Idaho County Airport is currently the preferred site, but other locations may be considered.
Since the RFQ focused on the firm’s capabilities to design the facility, the next step is to begin negotiating with CRA on costs.
