BOISE — Wrapping up the week’s legislative work, Sen. Carl Crabtree (R, Grangeville) noted progress in several issues he is promoting, including helping early dyslexia detection, broadband infrastructure and all-day kindergarten.
Crabtree noted progress on legislation, SB1280, to help detect Idaho children with dyslexia — estimated at 20 percent of kids in the state — early in their education.
“I’ve been working on that since I got here, and it just passed the house education committee today [Friday, March 4],” he said, adding, however, this is poised to go back through the house and senate again, due to changes in the bill.
The bill requires all students in kindergarten through fifth grade to be assessed for characteristics of dyslexia when they first enroll in school. Additional screening would then be provided for students who have dyslexia, to identify the best options for helping them.
“The heroes here are Decoding Dyslexia, good people who have been trying for a long time to get help from their government,” he said, and “who are super happy, but tired of going through the government knothole,” he added, of the bureaucratic process. Members, some commuting repeatedly from homes in McCall and Council, have “paid the personal price to get things done, and they know it’s worth it.”
Improving broadband service is moving forward, according to Crabtree. The “Dig Once” policy went through the house transportation committee and the floor of the house last Thursday, and this week is to go before the Senate Transportation Committee.
As proposed, the process would require utility companies laying broadband cable in Idaho Transportation Department right-of-way to install extra conduits to be used for future additions. The policy is proposed as eliminating the duplication of effort, as well as the disruption to transportation and also costs in repairing removed infrastructure.
“I’m looking forward to getting that thing finished,” Crabtree said. “That’s a very important piece of legislation that will affect our area in a big way.”
Legislation to provide funding for optional full-day kindergarten is “closer than we were a week ago,” he said, as discussion continues with Gov. Brad Little on coming to an agreement. One current change in the legislation Crabtree takes issue with is that, as it is written, half of the money goes to schools for enrollment, but then the other half is paid on subsequent improvement in student performance.
“You don’t want to give something for nothing,” he said, but it could negatively impact districts that are languishing to fall back further than before. Work continues, with the plan to now incorporate this into the state’s literacy code.
Last week, the Senate passed SB1309, which would amend the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection act as to allow lawsuits directed against medical providers who performed an abortion considered unlawful. The bill states an abortion is unlawful once there is a detectable heartbeat from the fetus.
If signed into law, this bill would allow the father, grandparent, aunt/uncle, or sibling of the fetus to take legal action at any time up to four years after the abortion took place. The relative would also receive a minimum of $20,000 in damages, as well as attorney fees.
“It took three hours to get that done. Everybody had a lot of passion with this,” Crabtree said. “I know a lot of my constituents were concerned about that, and we supported their position by supporting their bill.”
Addressing wolf management, Crabtree said $225,000 will be shifted to Idaho Fish and Game (IFG) to address predator populations.
IFG listed the 2020 population at 1,556 wolves, about the same as in 2019.
“This is one-time money,” he said, “but the advantage here is we can see if that injection of cash shows any result in wolf numbers. What we’re doing now, there isn’t any change in wolf populations.”
In other issues, funds have been increased for the Idaho Department of Agriculture to fund five positions for inspection stations to address the invasive quagga mussel from infiltrating Idaho’s waterways, he said. Addressing forest wildfire protection, Idaho Department of Lands is poised to receive additional firefighters, as well as two new fire bosses for its Orofino and McCall facilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.