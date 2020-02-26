BOISE -- “We’re ready to go. I feel good where we’re at with it,” said Senator Carl Crabtree, on his proposed bill that would allow for shared ambulance districts across county boundaries.
On Monday, Feb. 24, Crabtree presented Senate Bill 1332 before the senate, which passed it 31 to 4. The proposal now moves to the house
Sponsored by Crabtree, Senate Bill 1332 would offer counties the option of forming independent ambulance districts across county lines, mirroring the code currently used for fire districts in Idaho. Forming a district would start with a citizen petition to the county commissioners, initiating a hearing process and subsequent vote on formation by those residents within its proposed boundaries.
Under current Idaho law, the county commissioners also serve as commissioners of that county’s ambulance district. Since commissioners have no authority outside their own counties, providing ambulance service and determining taxes for such across county lines can become confusing.
“I’m concerned with taxing of any kind, but this brings the decision right to the people who will pay for it,” Crabtree said, during last Friday’s media teleconference. “It’s not an arbitrary decision by the county commission. It will be paid for by the people voting on it.”
So, for areas such as Kamiah, they would have the option to form an Idaho-Lewis county district, if those within the area were in favor, according to Crabtree.
