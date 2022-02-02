BOISE — Tax relief was part of legislative efforts last week, worked on by District 7 officials, Senator Carl Crabtree and 7B Rep. Charlie Shepherd.
As part of education week, legislators heard presentations from college and university perspectives on challenges they face.
“We heard about struggles with COVID, with enrollment, with money and paying employees enough,” said Crabtree (R-Grangeville), expanding on that last, noting, “as with all state government, particularly universities and colleges, they can’t pay enough to get their positions filled.”
Part of this stems from competition with private sector jobs, which pay hourly rates these institutions can’t match. Another is related to enrollment, as prospective students are opting to go straight into the workforce for jobs, rather than go through school for a degree to achieve the same end but potentially be paid less.
“So they’re struggling on what to do,” he said, specifically in classified positions — such as janitors and custodians — “and we’re trying to figure out how to make it competitive without breaking the bank and exasperating inflation.
Tax relief is making steps in the legislature, but it’s of two kinds, Crabtree explained: income and property.
“What I hear most about from constituents is property tax relief, but that’s really complicated, so the legislature takes the easy way out and goes income tax relief,” he said. On this, the house last week passed a bill giving about $75 per person income tax relief, which he expects to be signed off by the senate and then governor.
Crabtree said he is working on two property tax relief options to address constituent concerns and provide services.
One is his cosponsoring a bill to help cover school districts’ health insurance premiums. This follows on Governor Brad Little’s proposed budget increases for K-12 education: a $105 million line item that translates to about $4,000 per teacher. A summary of the bill’s purpose is to set up a fund to bring school district employees’ health care coverage standards in line with state employees.
It’s roundabout relief, Crabtree noted, in alleviating this expenditure from property taxes that fund schools and putting this on the state.
A second will be working to fund full-day kindergarten, which will be met through tax savings and paydowns on bonds, and not, he added, by any tax levies.
Continuing work to improve and expand broadband service through the state, Crabtree said he is working on establishing a “dig once” policy. As proposed, the process would require utility companies laying broadband cable in Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) right-of-way to install extra conduits to be used for future additions.
“The reason for that is if they don’t, they’re going to continue to dig up roadsides and sidewalks to lay cable whenever they decide they want to do that,” Crabtree said.
The “dig once” policy is proposed as eliminating the duplication of effort, as well as the disruption to transportation and also costs in repairing removed infrastructure.
“That’s the main thing inhibiting broadband from getting around the state, and everyone is in a big food fight over that,” he said.
On this, work continues with ITD and broadband providers on bringing these sides together and developing a policy, he said.
Last week, Shepherd (R-Pollock) introduced a bill to raise the threshold for the homestead exemption to property taxes. The homestead exemption cuts in half the home value used to calculate property taxes owed, and this bill raises the maximum dollar amount, allowing more Idaho families to benefit from lower property taxes under the homestead exemption.
According to information from the Idaho House Republican Caucus, the previous maximum was 125 percent of the median value of all homestead-exempted homes in the county; under Representative Shepherd’s proposal, the maximum will be raised to either 150 percent of that median value or $300,000, whichever is higher.
