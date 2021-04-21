COTTONWOOD — Power was disrupted and medical traffic was diverted due to damage resulting from a single vehicle accident in Cottonwood last week.
Denise Nuxoll, 56, was transported to Syringa Hospital in Grangeville with unspecified injuries. Cause of the crash was due to a medical emergency.
The incident was reported last Friday, April 16, sometime after 9 a.m. According to Chief Terry Cochran, Cottonwood Police Department, Nuxoll was traveling north on Lewiston Street in a 2021 Lexus sport SUV when, near the intersection with Talkington Street, the vehicle drove off the right edge of the roadway. It continued north along the road edge where it struck and broke off a mail box, fire hydrant and a power pole, before coming to a stop at the northeast corner of Lewiston and Talkington streets.
Nuxoll was wearing a seat belt, and all vehicle air bags deployed.
Due to multiple downed power lines at the scene, which was at the entrance to St. Mary’s Hospital, emergency medical services traffic was diverted to Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino. With power down, Nuxoll was taken to Grangeville for evaluation and treatment.
According to Avista spokesman Casey Fielder, approximately 655 customers were without power due to the incident, with the majority having service restored within an hour, and all customers back up within two and a half hours. Crews also replaced the damaged pole.
Area traffic was detoured for the duration of repairs, with CPD officers and a Bureau of Land Management ranger securing the scene, assisted by Cottonwood City Maintenance.
Cochran said drugs or alcohol are not believed involved in this incident.
