Community fire departments were busy in the past few days dealing with three apparently unrelated residential fires. Two of the homes — one at Kooskia and the other at Grangeville — were reported destroyed.
Fire destroys Happy Hollow home
“It was fully involved by the time I got on scene,” said assistant fire chief Jared Andrews, Grangeville Rural Fire Department (GRFD).
A fire reported at 2:43 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, at 64 Happy Hollow Road consumed a rental residence occupied by Erica Pacheco and four other residents. No injuries were reported, and all the occupants’ pets were out of the home.
According to Andrews, the occupants woke up to the smell of smoke and reported the fire.
“They had been having issues with their chimney that day,” he said, and had shut it down; however, it appeared that fire had been burning in the chimney liner.
Twelve personnel and four vehicles responded to the incident, Andrews said. The home was lost by the time crews arrived, so they maintained the perimeter and allowed the fire to burn itself out to better facilitate cleanup by the owners.
All the contents in the structure were lost in the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the victims, and a GoFundMe account with a $5,000 goal has been set up by a family member.
Fire crews were on scene for approximately three hours. GRFD was assisted on scene by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) and Syringa Ambulance.
Clear Creek home lost to fire
Cause is undetermined at this point for a Sunday afternoon fire that destroyed a home on Clear Creek Road. The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.
“It was fully involved when we arrived,” said assistant chief Brian Davis, Ridgerunner Volunteer Fire Department (RVFD).
The fire was called in around 12:45 p.m. on March 26 at 870 Clear Creek Road. No injuries were reported; however, the owners’ dog and seven cats were lost in the fire.
According to Davis, the owners were at a neighbor’s house at the time of the fire. RVFD responded with eight to 10 personnel and two vehicles, and it was assisted on scene by multiple agencies: Kooskia and BPC fire departments, Kooskia Ambulance and Clearwater QRU.
Contents of the home were lost in the fire, according to Davis.
An account has been set up at Freedom Northwest Credit Union under Ron and Barbra Jo Householder’s name to take donations to help the family.
Fire reported on Camas Road
The Cottonwood Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) responded to a 1:02 a.m. call on Monday, March 27, of a residential fire on Camas Road, according to ICSO.
No injuries were reported. Assisting CVFD were ICSO, Cottonwood Police Department and St. Mary’s Ambulance.
Further information on the incident was unavailable from CVFD personnel as of press time.
