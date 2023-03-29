A Happy Hollow Road home destroyed by fire photo

A Happy Hollow Road home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived Saturday morning, March 25.

Community fire departments were busy in the past few days dealing with three apparently unrelated residential fires. Two of the homes — one at Kooskia and the other at Grangeville — were reported destroyed.

Fire destroys Happy Hollow home

