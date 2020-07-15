Criminal offenses for Idaho County were at a five-year low last year, according to the 2019 Crime in Idaho report, with drug-related crimes at the top for the second year running.
The report was released last week by the Idaho State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, a synopsis of statewide crime statistics gathered from law enforcement agencies across Idaho.
In 2019, for the three reporting law enforcement agencies in Idaho County (Cottonwood and Grangeville police departments, and Idaho County Sheriff’s Office), a total 369 offenses were reported. This is a 30.64 percent decrease from the year prior, which at 532 total offenses was also the five-year high.
For the second year running, drug offenses were the top reported cases in Idaho County. For 2019, agencies reported 88 drug equipment violations and 78 drug/narcotic violations. This was followed by 40 larceny/theft reports, 35 destruction of property cases, and 28 each of simple and aggravated assault charges.
Of the total number of offenses, 264 (71.54 percent) were cleared in 2019, which is up from 63.53 percent the year prior.
Cases are considered cleared when at least one arrest is made, or in exceptional cases when an arrest is not possible due to circumstances out of the officers’ control: such as the death of the offender, prosecution declined or victim refused to cooperate.
Last year, 459 arrests were made, down 14.37 percent from 2018, which was also the five-year high at 536. Of these arrests, 454 were adults and five were juveniles.
In 2019, Idaho County was one of 11 agencies to report an instance of hate crime. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported one instance last year. The most of any agency, Boise Police Department reported 19 incidents.
Reporting by agency
Idaho County Sheriff’s Office
The lion’s share of the region’s drug offenses was reported by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO): 71 for drug/narcotic and 81 for drug equipment.
Overall, ICSO reported a total 331 offenses in 2019, down 15.78 percent from the year prior. Of these, 237 were cleared (71.6 percent).
Following drug crimes, larceny/theft cases were among the county’s top offenses at 35, followed by destruction of property (34), simple assault (24), aggravated assault (22), and burglary/breaking and entering (20).
Last year, ICSO made 385 arrests, down 10.47 percent from 2018, of which 382 were adults and three were juveniles.
Grangeville Police Department
Drug offenses were the top crimes for the Grangeville Police Department in 2019: seven each for drug/narcotic and drug equipment.
Overall, 30 offenses were reported in the city last year, down 75.21 percent from 2018, and the five-year low. Of these offenses, 23 were cleared (76.67 percent).
The other top offenses included aggravated assault (six), larceny/theft (four), and simple assault (two).
Total arrests were 71 in 2019, down 27.55 percent from the prior year, and also the five-year low. Of these, 69 were adults and two were juveniles.
Cottonwood Police Department
The Cottonwood Police Department reported eight offenses in 2019, down 55.56 percent from the year prior. Of these offenses, four were reported cleared. Two offenses each for simple assault and fraud were reported, followed by one each of statutory rape, burglary/breaking and entering, larceny/theft and counterfeiting.
In 2019, a total three arrests were made (the five-year low), down 62.5 percent from the prior year, of which all were adults.
