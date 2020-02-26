Jail time suspended, Elk City man placed on probation for sexual battery conviction
Elk City resident Steve Knutzen was sentenced Feb. 18 on sexual battery, a felony, resulting from a 2019 incident.
Magistrate Judge Jeff Payne ordered Knutzen to serve 365 days in jail and pay $997.50 in fines and court costs. Of this, jail time and $500 in costs were suspended, and Knutzen was placed on probation for 24 months. As part of a plea agreement, additional charges in this case – battery with intent to commit a serious felony (rape), and second-degree kidnapping, both felonies – were dismissed.
Charges resulted from a March 27, 2019, incident in Elk City, according to court records, in which he restrained the victim at his residence, and engaged in physical contact without her consent.
The case was prosecuted by Lori Gilmore. Knutzen was represented by D. Aaron Hooper.
