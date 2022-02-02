A busy month so far for the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), which last week reported multiple arrests in unrelated incidents, including a decade-plus-old lewd conduct case in Grangeville, a man who eluded officers in Elk City, and a felony assault in Kooskia.
Grangeville man arrested for lewd conduct in 2009 incidents
GRANGEVILLE — A Feb. 4 preliminary hearing is set for Gerald V. Calhoun, 32, of Grangeville, who is charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct with a minor child under 16, regarding incidents alleged to have occurred nearly 13 years ago.
ICSO detectives arrested Calhoun on Jan. 21. According to court documents, Calhoun is alleged to have engaged in sexual conduct with two victims, then ages 12 and 11, from July 1 to July 31, 2009, at a Grangeville-area residence.
Calhoun is out on bail, awaiting this Friday’s hearing, with an order to have no contact with victims associated with this case.
According to Idaho code, cases for sexual abuse of a child or lewd conduct with a child have no statute of limitations; they can be tried at any time (sections 18-1506 and 18-1508).
Traffic stop results in pursuit; Elk City man arrested, sentenced
ELK CITY — A traffic stop last week resulted in a pursuit and subsequent arrest of an Elk City man on misdemeanor charges, as well as for outstanding warrants.
At at Jan. 25 sentencing hearing before Judge Jeff Payne, James P. Burns, 42, was ordered to pay a total $315 in fines and court costs, and serve two days in jail (with credit for two served) on charges of resisting and obstructing officers, and providing false information.
Charges resulted from a Jan. 24 traffic stop for driving on the wrong side of the road, according to ICSO, during which Burns gave a fictitious name and then took off running on foot.
Several deputies and Sergeant Mike Chlebowski with his K9s, Mic and Nation, tracked Mr. Burns through two to three feet of snow for approximately four hours. He was located hiding under a tree just after dark. Burns was taken into custody without incident. Due to the cold weather and the length of time he was hiding in the cold, he was checked out by medical personnel before being transported to the Idaho County Jail.
According to ICSO, Burns was booked on a felony warrant from Malheur County, Ore., for invasion of personal privacy in the first degree and a warrant from Ada County for a probation violation. He also has warrants from Gem and Canyon counties, but they will not extradite from Idaho County, and he will be served when he arrives in Ada County.
Hearing set in aggravated assault incident from Selway Bar
KOOSKIA — A Feb. 3 preliminary hearing is set for Kooskia resident Glenn E. Lyons, who is charged with felony aggravated assault regarding an incident last week.
According to ICSO, Lyons, 47, was arrested for allegedly striking the victim, Shawn M. Casey, 42, in the face. According to court documents, the incident occurred Jan. 21 at the Selway Bar in Kooskia. Casey and a companion entered to play in a pool tournament; however, Lyons informed them they were not able to play. In Lyons’ statement to investigators, he stated he confronted Casey about an incident a month prior, at which point Casey started calling him names. According to the statement, Lyons had enough of Casey bad mouthing him so he allegedly struck him with his left fist in the mouth, subsequently leaving the bar after Casey collapsed to the ground.
Casey was reported unconscious and vomiting, and when coming to was not cognitive of person, place or surroundings. He was transported by private vehicle to the hospital.
Misdemeanor charges in Cottonwood firearm incident
COTTONWOOD — A Feb. 8 pretrial hearing is set for Matthew J. Goodnight, 35, who is charged with exhibition or use of a weapon, a misdemeanor, regarding a Jan. 20 incident.
According to ICSO, deputies were dispatched to 12 Ironwood River for a report of a male threatening neighbors with a rifle. In the incident, Goodnight is alleged to have taken an AR-15 rifle from his vehicle, walked back to his house yelling, “Try something bitch,” and when inside his residence is alleged to have pointed the rifle at the reporting party. In his statement, Goodnight said he always brings his rifle in at night, but that he did not point it at anyone or say anything to the victim.
Cottonwood and Grangeville police departments assisted ICSO in responding to the incident.
Traffic stop results in felony meth arrest of Lewiston man
GRANGEVILLE — Feb. 3 hearing are set for Jeremy Huntley, 37, of Lewiston, who faces multiple charges — including felony possession of methamphetamine — following a Jan. 23 traffic stop.
According to ICSO, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Huntley at milepost 236 on U.S. Highway 95 (four miles west of Grangeville) due to his driving below highway speeds and for a muffler nearly dragging the ground. During the interaction, Idaho County K9, Nation, performed an exterior vehicle sniff and alerted on the vehicle, and a search was initiated. Huntley was subsequently arrested for possession, along with possession of drug paraphernalia, concealment of evidence, and driving under the influence of drugs.
