Moscow man sentenced for 2019 stabbing incident
Randy J. Millerson, 26, of Moscow, was sentenced to serve 75 days in the Idaho County jail, resulting from a 2019 stabbing incident in Grangeville.
Millerson was sentenced Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated battery, a felony, and misdemeanor battery. As part of his sentence, he was ordered to pay a total fees and court costs of $2,601.45, and a $1,500 civil judgment to victim Brendon Ash. District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice withheld judgement in the matter, placing Millerson on supervised probation for three years.
Charges against Millerson resulted from a July 5, 2019, incident at The Establishment, in which during a fight he stabbed Ash in the neck.
Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk MacGregor handled the case. Millerson was represented by attorney Paul Thomas Clark.
June 17 trial set in statutory rape case
A June 17 trial is set for a Grangeville man charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.
William A. Gerten, 35, is charged with two counts of statutory rape, a felony. According to court documents, charges resulted from incidents reported to have taken place on July 4 and between Aug. 1-31, both in 2019, with a then 16-year-old individual.
Gerten was formally arraigned on both charges Feb. 3. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.