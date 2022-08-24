A busy past several days for the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), which handled multiple misdemeanor and felony arrests.
• According to ICSO, on Aug. 21, around 7:10 p.m., an Idaho County deputy was on routine patrol when he pulled over a vehicle in Riggins for a traffic violation. After making contact with the driver, Anthony Nelson, 70, of New Meadows, he was arrested for driving under the influence, battery on an officer, and resisting and obstructing.
• On Aug. 20, Idaho County deputies responded to a call regarding a violation of a civil protection order in the Stites area. Deputies then issued Jason Sears, 38, of Grangeville, a citation for violating the civil protection order. After serving the citation, more violations occurred. Deputies attempted to locate Sears at multiple locations but were unable to make contact with him. On Aug. 21, deputies arrested Sears for witness intimidation and violating a civil protection order.
• On Aug. 20, Idaho County deputies and detectives were continuing investigation on missing person Randy Jackson and made contact with Jeremy Moore, at his address in Kamiah. During the investigation, it was discovered that Moore, 45, was a registered sex offender in Oregon, but had been noncompliant and had not registered in Idaho. Moore had been living at an address in Kamiah since February of 2022.
Moore was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender.
• On Aug. 20, around 7:30 p.m., an Idaho County deputy responded to assist with a medical call in Cottonwood. It was reported a male fell out of a pickup and was unconscious and barely breathing. Upon arrival, it was determined the male fell out of a moving pickup.
Angela Vanator, 40, of Cottonwood, was arrested for aggravated driving under the influence.
Status of the victim, a 49-year-old resident of Cottonwood, was unavailable.
• On Aug. 19, around 6 p.m., Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol, when they pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation in Grangeville. K9 Mic alerted on the vehicle and a search was performed.
John Utz, 71, and Cynthia Cox, 65, both of Grangeville, were both arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
