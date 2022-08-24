A busy past several days for the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), which handled multiple misdemeanor and felony arrests.

• According to ICSO, on Aug. 21, around 7:10 p.m., an Idaho County deputy was on routine patrol when he pulled over a vehicle in Riggins for a traffic violation. After making contact with the driver, Anthony Nelson, 70, of New Meadows, he was arrested for driving under the influence, battery on an officer, and resisting and obstructing.

