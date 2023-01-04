Jan. 10 hearing on felony drug arrest
A Jan. 10 preliminary hearing is set in magistrate court for Wesley Ewing, 42, of Orofino, who was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 28, while on routine patrol, ICSO deputies stopped a vehicle in the city of Kooskia.
K9 Millie, on her second week of patrol, performed an exterior sniff of the vehicle and alerted. A subsequent search allegedly located methamphetamine.
Jan. 31 hearing on felony battery, assault charges
A Jan. 31 preliminary hearing is set in magistrate court for Clint Meckel, 47, of Pollock who is charged with domestic battery and aggravated assault, both felonies, for an alleged incident on Nov. 30.
According to ICSO, deputies interviewed Meckel on Dec. 8 regarding a domestic incident that occurred in Pollock on Nov. 30.
According to court records, Meckel is alleged to have struck a female he was cohabitating with, with a closed fist, in the right eye, causing injury to the orbital socket. He is further alleged to have threatened violence by pointing a rifle at the victim.
Records noted the victim was allegedly threatened as part of an argument to have her leave the apartment.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.