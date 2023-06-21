Stites man charged with felony lewd conduct
Stites man charged with felony lewd conduct
A court hearing is set next week for a Stites man alleged to have had sexual contact with a minor female.
Melvin E. Monroe, 72, is charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16. He is scheduled for a June 27 preliminary hearing in Idaho County Magistrate Court to determine whether evidence is sufficient to advance the matter to district court.
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office stated Monroe was arrested on June 12, with investigative assistance from the Orofino Police Department.
According to court records, charges resulted from allegations he committed lewd and lascivious acts between May 21 and June 11 of this year with a 12-year-old female in Stites.
Spokane man sentenced in property damage crash
A Spokane man was sentenced June 15 on a misdemeanor DUI charge in relation to a 2022 single-vehicle crash that damaged a Grangeville Main Street business.
Withheld judgment was ordered by Magistrate Judge Jeff Payne for Seth A. Molnar, 20, who was placed on probation for 364 days, fined $850, and his driver’s license was suspended for 90 days. He was also ordered to serve 180 days in jail, which was suspended.
Total fines and fees in the case are $1,030. Restitution in the case is pending amount determination. Of his license suspension, 30 days is absolute, after which he may petition for return of privileges under a restricted basis.
If Molnar successfully completes the terms set during his probation, the case will be dismissed.
At sentencing, a second misdemeanor charge of reckless driving was dismissed.
Charges resulted from an Oct. 26, 2022, accident, in which Molnar lost control of his vehicle on Main Street between Idaho and B streets. In the incident he struck and took down a highway lighting pole, crossed over the center of the roadway, sideswiped a tree and collided with the Inland Title and Escrow building at 524 Main Street.
Deputy prosecutor Matt Jessup handled the case. Molnar was represented by Scott Chapman.
