Nezperce man charged with felony meth possession
GRANGEVILLE — A Nezperce man faces a felony drug charge following his arrest last month during a traffic stop.
Leonard A. Kelso, 46, is charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver. A March 21 preliminary hearing ws held for Kelso, who is set for an April 10 arraignment on the charge in Idaho County District Court.
The charge resulted following a March 14 traffic stop on the truck route in Grangeville. According to an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office release, and court documents, a traffic stop was conducted by the Grangeville Police Department on Kelso for reportedly driving a vehicle with no license plates.
During the stop, an ICSO K9, Millie, alerted on the vehicle, and a search was conducted. A gray “First Alert” safe was found in a backpack, which Kelso declined to open. Law enforcement forced the safe with a crowbar and allegedly found meth in crystalline form, infused honey, empty baggies, a scale, a marijuana grinder and several items of paraphernalia. Meth allegedly recovered during the arrest totaled 6.4 grams.
Failure to register charged
MT. IDAHO — A Mt. Idaho man faces a felony charge following his arrest earlier last month.
William A. Ashton, 54, is charged with failure to register as a sex offender. He is set for an April 10 arraignment hearing in Idaho County District Court.
Ashton was charged on March 15 for failing to register as a sex offender. Ashton is alleged to have not registered with ICSO within two days of coming into Idaho County to establish residence.
According to court documents, he and his wife moved from Utah to Grangeville in November 2022. Ashton was required to register, based on a 1997 conviction in Washington Superior Court for child molestation in the first degree.
