Kooskia man alleged to have threatened person with rifle
A court hearing is set for this week for a Kooskia man, alleged to have threatened a person with a firearm.
Dustin Routh, 49, is charged with aggravated assault, a felony, and is set for a preliminary hearing this Friday, Dec. 23, in magistrate court. The hearing will determine whether evidence is sufficient for the matter to be bound over to district court.
The charge resulted from a Dec. 13 incident. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) and court records, deputies responded to a call involving an intoxicated subject who had pulled a rifle on another person who resided in the home.
Deputies met with the reporting party, who had since left the residence, and also witnesses, and then went to the residence and interviewed the suspect, Routh. Subsequently, Routh was arrested for aggravated assault.
Stites woman arrested on felony drug charge
A preliminary hearing is this Thursday, Dec. 22, for a Stites woman on a felony drug charge.
According to ICSO and court documents, on Dec. 11, deputies were on patrol in Kooskia when they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Idaho County K9 Mic performed an exterior sniff of the vehicle and alerted on the vehicle.
Nicole Wemhoff, 33, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia (two counts).
