Arraignment hearing held for Kooskia man
An arraignment hearing was held July 11 for a Kooskia man, Zachary Goodwin, on charges stemming from a traffic stop last month. According to Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) at approximately 11:55 p.m. on June 30, an Idaho County deputy was patrolling near Harpster on Highway 13 when he saw a woman with a flashlight by the roadway. He spoke with her and determined she had been involved in a physical altercation and left at that location. Idaho County deputies looked for the vehicle and located it on Highway 13 near milepost 9 and conducted a traffic stop. Goodwin was arrested for felony aggravated driving under the influence, felony domestic battery, misdemeanor resist and obstruct an officer, and misdemeanor battery on an officer.
Preliminary hearing scheduled for Grangeville woman
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13, for Allie Prickett, a Grangeville woman charged with a felony drug charge. According to ICSO on July 1, around 8:30 p.m. an Idaho County deputy performed a traffic stop on Main Street in Grangeville. K9 Nation and her handler arrived and Nation alerted on the vehicle. The vehicle was searched, and methamphetamine was found. Prickett was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
Status conference scheduled for Kamiah woman
A status conference is scheduled for July 13, for Carrie Hansen of Kamiah, charged with misdemeanor and felony charges. According to ICSO on July 2, at approximately 11:40 p.m. Idaho County dispatch took a call about a domestic battery in progress occurring at a residence outside of Kamiah. Idaho County deputies responded and met with both parties involved in the dispute. Hansen was arrested for felony domestic battery and misdemeanor intentional destruction of a telecommunication device.
Preliminary hearing scheduled for Lewiston man
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 15, for Michael McReynolds of Lewiston who was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges. According to ICSO around 6 p.m. on July 3, Idaho County dispatch received a call about a male subject acting strangely in White Bird. Idaho County deputies responded and spoke to the male. McReynolds was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor pedestrian under the influence, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
Preliminary hearing scheduled for California woman
A preliminary hearing is set for July 20 for Wendy Sturtevant of San Juan Capo, Calif. On July 6, around 12:50 a.m. an Idaho County Deputy was on routine patrol near the Weir Hot Springs on Highway 12. According to ICSO K9 Millie and her handler were walking through the parking lot, when K9 Millie made a positive alert on a vehicle. After contacting the owner of the vehicle, a search was performed. Wendy Sturtevant was arrested for felony possession of LSD, felony possession of ecstasy, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
