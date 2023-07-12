Arraignment hearing held for Kooskia man

An arraignment hearing was held July 11 for a Kooskia man, Zachary Goodwin, on charges stemming from a traffic stop last month. According to Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) at approximately 11:55 p.m. on June 30, an Idaho County deputy was patrolling near Harpster on Highway 13 when he saw a woman with a flashlight by the roadway. He spoke with her and determined she had been involved in a physical altercation and left at that location. Idaho County deputies looked for the vehicle and located it on Highway 13 near milepost 9 and conducted a traffic stop. Goodwin was arrested for felony aggravated driving under the influence, felony domestic battery, misdemeanor resist and obstruct an officer, and misdemeanor battery on an officer.

