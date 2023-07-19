A preliminary hearing will be held June 28, for Frank Giudice, of Riggins on a felony charge. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, on July 13, an Idaho County Deputy investigated an incident which occurred in the Idaho County Jail. Giudice is alleged to have become hostile and threatened to cut deputies with an arrowhead that had been smuggled into the Idaho County Jail. Frank Giudice, of Riggins, was charged with felony introduction of contraband into a jail facility and two counts of felony aggravated assault on certain personnel.

