Lapwai man charged with aggravated domestic battery
RAPID RIVER — Hearing is set next week for a Lapwai man alleged to have severely beaten a woman in an incident earlier this month.
Bryan T. Crowe, 46, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, a felony. He is set for a Tuesday, July 19, preliminary hearing in magistrate court.
Crowe was arrested following a July 5 report of a battery that occurred in the Rapid River area. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), the female victim, age 39, was in and out of consciousness and had been hit in the head several times with a fish club, which resembles a small baseball bat. Riggins Ambulance transported the unconscious victim to McCall Hospital.
ICSO deputies searched the area and located Crowe. Also, during the investigation, it was discovered Crowe had an active warrant for failure to register as a sex offender out of California. This was not an extraditable warrant, but his charges require him to register as a sex offender in Idaho and he was additionally charged with failure to register.
ICSO stated its thanks to the McCall Police Department, Nez Perce Tribal Conservation Enforcement officers and the Riggins Fire Department and Ambulance for their assistance on this call.
Arraignment set in felony assault case
WHITE BIRD — Arraignment is set for Monday, July 25, for a White Bird man, alleged to have pointed a rifle at a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop earlier last month.
Kasper A. Harvey, 34, is charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement personnel, a felony, along with several misdemeanors: attempting to elude a police officer, DUI, unlawful transport of an alcoholic beverage, driving without privileges, carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence, and failure to purchase vehicle insurance.
Charges resulted following a June 17 traffic stop on Old Highway 95, en route to White Bird. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop was attempted on Harvey, who was riding a motorcycle, due to the vehicle not having head and tail lamps and no license plate displayed. Harvey is alleged to have failed to yield to an ICSO deputy’s emergency lights, and two miles up on Lyons Camp Road the motorcycle crashed into the side of the hill.
According to court records, as the deputy rounded the corner, Harvey was allegedly observed raising the barrel of a Mossberg .338 Winchester Magnum toward the deputy, who after exiting his vehicle, Harvey dropped the firearm to his chest and raised his hands. With assistance from a second deputy, Harvey was taken into custody without incident.
Hearing set in trailer theft case
A preliminary hearing is set this Friday, July 15, for a Grangeville man alleged to have stolen a utility trailer.
Robert Wright, 40, is charged with grand theft, a felony.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) and court records, in August of 2021, a gray utility trailer was reported stolen from the Grangeville area, belonging to Shawn Shaw and David Adkison. On June 25, 2022, a trailer matching the description of the stolen trailer — a gray 15-foot load trail trailer — was located in White Bird. The VIN numbers had been removed, so the trailer was impounded for further investigation.
According to ICSO, an Idaho Transportation Department Vehicle Specialist assisted in identifying the trailer as the one reported stolen, and subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Wright.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.