Felony charged in battery on officer
GRANGEVILLE — A traffic stop outside Grangeville last week resulted in an assault upon a county deputy, resulting in a felony charge.
Ryan L. Dalgliesh, 30, is charged with battery upon certain personnel (peace officer), a felony, and resisting and obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor. A Jan. 31 preliminary hearing was set for Dalgliesh prior to press time.
Charges resulted from a Jan. 22 incident outside Fenn, according to an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office release. ICSO Deputy Roberto Hernandez initiated a traffic stop on a northbound van on U.S. Highway 95. According to ICSO, the driver, Dalgliesh, exited the vehicle and allegedly did not comply with deputy directions.
According to court documents, during the stop, Dalgliesh is alleged to have struggled with the deputy and also struck him twice in the side of the head and face with a closed fist, causing a laceration.
Both Hernandez and Dalgliesh were evaluated at Syringa Hospital following the incident.
Lewiston man arrested for felony meth possession
KOOSKIA — A Lewiston man was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine following a Jan. 22 traffic stop in Kooskia.
Shane Horrocks, 32, was also charged with misdemeanor possession of both marijuana and paraphernalia, and resisting and obstructing.
According to ICSO, on Jan. 22, around 9:48 p.m., during the stop, K9 Millie performed an exterior sniff of the vehicle and alerted. A subsequent search allegedly located methamphetamine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.