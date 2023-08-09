Pair await preliminary hearings on various charges

Preliminary hearings are set for Aug. 14 for Leonard Kelso, age 47, of Nezperce and Hannah Tassell, age 36, of Cottonwood. According to Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, on July 30, at approximately 6:20 p.m. an Idaho County deputy was on routine patrol and saw a vehicle parked at the intersection of Yellow Bull Road and Highway 162. He reportedly saw two people standing outside the vehicle and noticed a large amount of trash on the ground outside the dumpsters. After speaking with the individuals, it was determined the male had a felony warrant out of Washington and he was subsequently arrested.

