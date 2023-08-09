Pair await preliminary hearings on various charges
Preliminary hearings are set for Aug. 14 for Leonard Kelso, age 47, of Nezperce and Hannah Tassell, age 36, of Cottonwood. According to Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, on July 30, at approximately 6:20 p.m. an Idaho County deputy was on routine patrol and saw a vehicle parked at the intersection of Yellow Bull Road and Highway 162. He reportedly saw two people standing outside the vehicle and noticed a large amount of trash on the ground outside the dumpsters. After speaking with the individuals, it was determined the male had a felony warrant out of Washington and he was subsequently arrested.
Kelso was arrested for a felony warrant out of Washington, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. Tassell was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
Preliminary hearing set for Lolo man on a felony drug charge
Jevan Jenkins, age 50, of Lolo, Mont. is awaiting an Aug. 14 preliminary hearing on a felony drug charge. According to Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, on July 28, at approximately 1 p.m. Idaho County deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding on U.S. Highway 12 near milepost 173, near the Montana state line. During the stop, the deputy noticed a smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle. K9 Nation was deployed and alerted on the vehicle. A search was conducted, and contraband was allegedly found. Jenkins was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.