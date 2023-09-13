Preliminary hearing set for Winchester man
A preliminary hearing will be held Sept. 19 for Rosaire Desrochers,70, of Winchester, who was arrested on a felony drug charge.
A preliminary hearing will be held Sept. 19 for Rosaire Desrochers,70, of Winchester, who was arrested on a felony drug charge.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 2, at approximately 5:45 p.m. Idaho County Dispatch received a report of a domestic dispute in progress driving on U.S. Highway 95.
Idaho County deputies responded and located a female and male subject in a vehicle at a pullout near milepost 241, one mile north of Grangeville. After speaking with the subjects, they were both arrested, one for a felony charge.
Desrochers was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
Montana man charged with felony drug charges
POWELL — Shawn Baskins, 52, of Libby, Mont. is awaiting a Sept. 19 preliminary hearing for a felony drug charge.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 9, Idaho County deputies were on patrol on U.S. Highway 12 in the Powell area. In the morning, deputies were on foot patrol in the parking lot of Warm Springs, and K9 Nation performed an open-air sniff on several vehicles, alerting on a red Toyota Tacoma. The vehicle was unoccupied. Later that same day, while on foot patrol in the same parking lot with her handler, K9 Nation alerted on the same vehicle. There was no one around. At approximately 3:45 p.m. the Toyota was located at a campsite at the Wendover Campground, and deputies contacted the owner of the vehicle. A third open-air sniff was performed by K9 Mic, again alerting on the vehicle, and a search produced multiple items of paraphernalia and methamphetamine, which were all seized.
Baskins was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and two counts of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
