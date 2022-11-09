Idaho County Courthouse photo standing

Idaho County Courthouse.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

It most often starts with a routine traffic stop, and it ends in the arrest for felony drug possession. While checking on matters from an apparent stranded motorist to a traffic violation, Idaho County Sheriff’s deputies — assisted by a narcotics detection canine — come upon illegal drugs — predominantly methamphetamine — resulting in felony and related misdemeanor charges. These arrests are reported through news stories and social media, and if you think it seems busier for these incidents in the county this year, you’d be right.

“Crime is way up this year. It seems to go up a little every year, but it’s a larger than normal jump this year,” said Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk MacGregor, “and which is mostly drug-related crime.”

