It most often starts with a routine traffic stop, and it ends in the arrest for felony drug possession. While checking on matters from an apparent stranded motorist to a traffic violation, Idaho County Sheriff’s deputies — assisted by a narcotics detection canine — come upon illegal drugs — predominantly methamphetamine — resulting in felony and related misdemeanor charges. These arrests are reported through news stories and social media, and if you think it seems busier for these incidents in the county this year, you’d be right.
“Crime is way up this year. It seems to go up a little every year, but it’s a larger than normal jump this year,” said Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk MacGregor, “and which is mostly drug-related crime.”
While the total numbers for the year are not yet available, MacGregor’s view from his office’s caseload is that hard drugs — which he specifies as mainly methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine — are the root of the increase in regional crime from domestic violence to thefts and burglaries. For the large majority of people committing these crimes, he said, suspects are high on these drugs and/or they are committing thefts to fuel their drug habit.
“Most of the drug offenses are discovered through traffic stops,” he said, whether from individuals passing through en route to other states and who are also moving to Idaho, and are “caught off-guard” by Gem State drug laws that are in direct contrast to neighboring states Oregon, Washington and California where criminal penalties have been reduced or eliminated. Oregon, he said, for example, has legalized all drugs, making possession a civil penalty — essentially an infraction like a speeding ticket. Washington and California, he said, have made hard drug possession a misdemeanor, which depending on the amounts involved, may result in a fine, but no jail time.
For those passing through or moving to Idaho from these states where drug laws have been relaxed, MacGregor said, “they get used to the way things are in those other states and let their guard down and get caught.”
Most recently, ICSO arrested a Clarkston, Wash., man for meth possession following an Oct. 28 traffic stop near Grangeville. ICSO reported a Lewiston motorist with apparent vehicle trouble was arrested near Kamiah, Oct. 3, for meth possession after attempting to flee when the ICSO K9 alerted on his vehicle. On a Sept. 30 welfare check on State Highway 13 near Harpster, a Kooskia man was arrested for meth possession, found after a K9 alerted on his vehicle.
Where drugs are originating from has changed since MacGregor became county prosecutor in 2005. For his first five to six years in office, the county was dealing with some local meth labs, but this has since phased out with most illegal drugs coming out of the Tri-Cities area in eastern Washington.
“It’s simpler to have someone else make it and bring it up here,” he said.
Distributors are also moving drugs in smaller loads, he said, that come in on the low end of felony possession limits and potentially reducing the criminal penalties for the person caught.
“We are seeing an increase in fentanyl this year, not a huge amount, but more than we used to, and it is starting to be a problem,” MacGregor said.
According to information from Idaho State Police, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin. A 3-milligram dose of fentanyl — equal to 10-15 grains of table salt — is enough to kill an average adult male.
“A lot of these dealers are lacing drugs like meth with fentanyl to make it stronger,” MacGregor said. “People don’t realize it and are having overdose reactions, having to be hospitalized, or even death in certain cases.”
With this increase, Idaho County law enforcement has been more aggressive, and has made illegal drugs an emphasis, he said.
“We’re making progress on that, and I think it will get better,” MacGregor said. “With all the arrests and convictions we’ve obtained on these cases, I think it will take a while to see the progress, but it’s starting to happen. We’re making a dent in illegal drug possession, and that will be greater as time goes on.”
MacGregor continues to set his emphasis on pursuing and prosecuting drug possession offenses. The balance here is in working with judges and defense attorneys on alternative sentencing — such as the rider program that includes treatment and counseling for offenders to break the cycle of addition — as well as pursuing penalties with incarceration time that hopefully provide deterrence.
“We need to do all we can to suppress illegal drugs because it addresses the whole community where you live,” MacGregor said. “These other states are struggling now. They thought the answer was to legalize or lessen the penalties for illegal drug possession and I think it has backfired on them,” through homelessness, addiction, domestic abuse and unemployment. “That’s why fighting drug possession helps everybody and helps keep our children safe. We will continue to fight illegal drug possession as hard as we can.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.