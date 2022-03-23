GRANGEVILLE — “Education is facing many complex issues. I am not afraid of complex issues,” Debbie Critchfield told a crowd of about 25 people at Grangeville Elementary Middle School March 10.
Critchfield was on tour through the area as a candidate for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction.
“Healthy communities are built on healthy schools,” Critchfield told the group. She spoke briefly before opening the room up to questions. Two of her main points included project-based learning and financial literacy skills for exiting students.
“Idaho’s graduation rates are declining,” she stated. “One of the driving reasons behind this is we are not capturing student interest capacity or goals.”
She said she wants to make the after-graduation choice of military, a church mission, community college and trade certifications just as celebrated as the choice to attend a four-year university or college.
“We can partner kids with community businesses and leaders, and we can train our own workforce so businesses don’t have to hire outside of the area,” she said, saying the networking to get partners together doesn’t always happen but needs to.
Critchfield also feels seniors in high school need to have a financial literacy component to their education prior to graduation.
“Some schools do offer this, but I mean skills that are very different than an algebra or geometry class — how to check credit scores and how to build credit, checking, debt, taxes and how how to apply for a loan,” she said.
A large component of what the state superintendent job is, she said, is to help figure out the funding formula so schools are funded for what they need.
“Of course, there is a line, because I also am a believer in local control,” she said.
Patron Don Soltman asked Critchfield what her testing platform is.
“It doesn’t make sense to me that every kid takes the SAT,” she said. “I think we can all agree that benchmarks and knowing how we are performing is important, but take tests that match what makes sense for the student and what they are going to do.”
“My husband and I come from a state, Wyoming, that places a high value on education,” patron Liz McKeag said. “Here, there is often a vibe that education is not valued. What can you do to help change that?”
Critchfield said she wants to restore the values of education.
“I do not feel in the past eight years education has had a champion,” she stated. “We need to work to establish a vision and obtain the resources, then talk about it and share the stories and successes.”
“We need a new leader,” Critchfield stressed. “Leaders establish the culture and culture drives performance.”
GEMS teacher Nicole Wellard talked about the emphasis on testing and how even third graders are not wanting to come to school because of it.
“The fun is being sucked out of education,” she said. “Science and art get pushed to the bottom of the priority list and there’s no PE teacher. How can you help us become a school of choice?”
Critchfield said she knows it’s complicated, but the priorities, values and the way the community feels about education has to change.
“So many great things are happening in our schools — let’s get the word out,” she implored.
Levies were discussed and the fact that Mountain View School District patrons had just voted down the third levy in a row.
“I fundamentally believe when your community believes in you, levies and bonds will pass,” she said. “A town hall meeting on a Thursday afternoon does not say, ‘we care,’ when people are working and cannot attend. The negative takes time to repair.”
“Market your district,” she continued. “That’s not to say trick the public; you don’t need to do that. Talk about what you do and do well. Build on the positivity.”
Critchfield came back to the funding system for public education being broken and needing to be changed.
“What does it cost to educate a student in Idaho? That’s what the legislature needs to pay,” Critchfield said. “Education by itself is not an outcome; it’s a vehicle to provide student opportunities.”
