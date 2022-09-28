GRANGEVILLE — The Sept. 20 Idaho County Board of Commissioners meeting included approval of the Community Wildfire Protection Plan, discussion of future airport plans and a visit by Debbie Critchfield, a candidate for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction.
The board approved the new Community Wildfire Protection Plan following a discussion with Gerald Zumalt, the county’s disaster management coordinator. Zumalt and Sandi Paul, the county’s fire mitigation coordinator, have worked on the plan update for more than a year. Zumalt explained the updated five-year plan included a lot of input from rural fire departments, the Forest Service fuels planners, Idaho Department of Lands.
“We tried to fertilize everyone into it,” he said, explaining they want land managers to be able to move forward with fuel reduction projects near communities. Listing projects in the plan can help with grant funding to implement projects.
Zumalt credits Paul for working with contractors to reduce fuels on private lands. “Sandi deserves a lot of credit. She’s getting a lot done out there,” he said.
With the new airport layout plan nearing completion, commissioners discussed future airport activities. Commissioner Ted Lindsley described the need for “sprucing up” the curb appeal and improving signing. County airport manager Mike Cook said the new plan calls for a relocated pilot’s lounge. He hopes to put the airport’s CARES fund money into developing a design package for the new lounge.
“We’ve never looked at airport financing,” Commissioner Skip Brandt said.
Cook explained he has been working with the county treasurer’s staff to better understand how much money is coming in from leases and other revenue. They agreed to review airport finances at an upcoming meeting.
“We’ll look at whether the airport is paying for itself or costing the county,” said Brandt.
During her education forecast, Critchfield talked with the commissioners about local and statewide issues. When she asked what was new in local schools, Brandt said he was advising a group of people wanting to combine the Kamiah and Clearwater Valley schools to form a new school district. According to Brandt, this is an idea that people have talked about for 30 years. Informal meetings began in March, with Brandt advising the group on the steps to follow to pursue the new district. These include presenting a petition for approval to both Mountain View and Kamiah school boards, approval from a state hearing officer, and a vote by people in Mountain View and Kamiah school districts.
Brandt questioned Critchfield about the new money ($410 million) allocated to schools in a bill passed by the state legislature during the Sept. 1 special session. If elected, she hopes to be part of developing a strategic plan for the funds.
“It’s so important to get it to a place where it helps kids,” said Critchfield.
With 40% new legislators and a lot of money for education, Critchfield predicts it may be challenging to make decisions when there will be many ideas on how to spend the money.
“It’s harder to make decisions when there’s an abundance of money. It easier to say no than to say yes,” she said.
In Critchfield’s travels around the state, she has heard from teachers who are leaving the profession, because of discipline problems. More and more students have severe behavioral issues that the teachers aren’t equipped to handle. She said this is not about the class clown but students who are really disruptive, and a danger to themselves and others.
“If they’re bad at home, they’re bad at school,” she said. “Teachers live in fear they will be sued or attacked by the parents.”
If elected, she hopes to work with the attorney general on what the state can do to back up the school boards in discipline issues.
After the meeting, Critchfield headed to Juliaetta Elementary School for a public question and answer session along with Terry Gilbert, her Democratic opponent.
