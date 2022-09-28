Debbie Critchfield addresses Idaho County Commissioners photo

Debbie Critchfield, Republican candidate for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction, discusses school issues with the Idaho County Commissioners.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

GRANGEVILLE — The Sept. 20 Idaho County Board of Commissioners meeting included approval of the Community Wildfire Protection Plan, discussion of future airport plans and a visit by Debbie Critchfield, a candidate for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The board approved the new Community Wildfire Protection Plan following a discussion with Gerald Zumalt, the county’s disaster management coordinator. Zumalt and Sandi Paul, the county’s fire mitigation coordinator, have worked on the plan update for more than a year. Zumalt explained the updated five-year plan included a lot of input from rural fire departments, the Forest Service fuels planners, Idaho Department of Lands.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments