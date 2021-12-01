GRANGEVILLE — Taking her campaign through North Central Idaho, “has been one of the most enjoyable campaign excursions,” said Debbie Critchfield, Republican candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction. It has also been educational.
“Coming out and talking with people has confirmed a lot of the instincts I’ve had already on the gaps, on needed supports,” she said. “From this experience, that’s how I, as an elected official, can set priorities, because Idahoans have told me what those are.”
Critchfield will run in the May 2022 Republican primary. She talked to the Free Press on her candidacy during her area visit last Thursday, Nov. 18.
A resident of Oakley, she served for 10 years on the Cassia County school board; and she was appointed to the State Board of Education in 2014, and served as president from 2019 through April this year.
“Coming from a rural community myself, I believe if you are really going to understand education in Idaho, you have to get where the pavement ends. There are unique challenges outside the big urban areas. Every student deserves a quality learning environment, but to satisfy the needs outside our more urban areas takes a unique approach.”
What are the gaps? Critchfield hit the key point most often discussed in discussions on education in Idaho County.
“The current funding model for education that shifts a lot of the tax burden to the local tax base is an unsustainable model,” she said. “We cannot continue to put that type of pressure and burden on local taxpayers to supplement our schools. This isn’t a commentary on schools not having been good managers to their budgets. It’s evidence of the times we have with aging facilities and technical needs, part of that is broadband, which is another huge gap outside of the Treasure Valley.”
Critchfield addressed the local control issue; school boards having spending discretion on 5 to 7 percent of their budgets: “We can’t expect our school districts to solve some of the problems they’re facing without also allowing them control to make the budget decisions they need.”
Districts face challenges today in hiring — many not in a position to offer competitive salary packages — and also the challenges of district — especially in spread out rural areas — access to services and staffing where it is difficult to both provide and share these.
Returning to the issue of funding education, Critchfield said this is critical for districts to have some stability to run programs and develop long-term plans. But to get there starts with a question: What does it cost to educate a child in Idaho?
“Our school districts know what their cost is, and we know what the state sends to the school districts, but it’s all over the board,” she said.
According to a November Free Press story, costs per pupil range as follows: Cottonwood Joint School District 242, $10,501; Salmon River Joint School District 243, $18,709; Mountain View Joint School District 244, $10,950; and Kamiah Joint School District 304, $10,528.
“If we’re looking at having a sustainable funding model, we have to start with that question: What does it cost? Then we can get to know how to address levies, facility maintenance, utilities, transportation; there are many variables,” she said, continuing, “Districts and communities are looking for budget certainty. I’m not saying more and more money, but if they are able to do some long-range planning and understand there will not be fluctuations in what happens in the budget during the school year, it takes the pressure off the ask to the local communities.”
On her applicable background for the position, Critchfield noted her 10 years on her local school board — a district including five major communities — and her experience in budgeting, planning and policies, and in “satisfying the needs of individual communities with very distinct characteristics, while accomplishing the needs of the whole.” She continued this work, on a macro level, during her seven years on the state board.
“Fundamentally, we have the same interests for student outcomes, but the needs and challenges are different,” she said. “I’m not put off by that or concerned about that. I think the strength of Idaho is that individual character. We want to maintain that, but that also means not one-size-fits-all.”
Were she elected, her day-one priorities on the job would be on literacy, on educational programs that prepare students for the jobs and careers in their communities (including more internships and apprenticeships), and re-establishing trust with the superintendent’s office and the Idaho Legislature.
“Trust and confidence in the department of education is at an all-time low,” Critchfield said, “and in order for our districts to get the investments and resources to do their jobs, the elected person has to establish trust and build confidence in our schools to put kids first.” She added this relationship has been lost, as seen in the legislature shifting responsibilities away from the superintendent to the state board. “We have a good system, and before the state dismantles it, we need to change the leadership.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.