Residents of Orogrande and users of Crooked River Road were recently informed about the schedule of improvements on the bridge over Crooked River Road at Gnome.

Norstrand will be performing the work on the bridge starting Aug. 8. Users can expect the road to be closed from 8 a.m.- noon Aug. 8 through 10. There is a possibility that work will also need to be done Aug. 14, 8 a.m. to noon, in order to finish.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.