Residents of Orogrande and users of Crooked River Road were recently informed about the schedule of improvements on the bridge over Crooked River Road at Gnome.
Norstrand will be performing the work on the bridge starting Aug. 8. Users can expect the road to be closed from 8 a.m.- noon Aug. 8 through 10. There is a possibility that work will also need to be done Aug. 14, 8 a.m. to noon, in order to finish.
“We will be working as diligently as we can and will reopen the road as soon as possible; however, we have been given four days to complete the work. We would like the residents to plan accordingly for this project so that it is the least amount of inconvenience,” a letter to area residents from Ron Norland, DBA Norstrand, read.
All questions and concerns can be addressed to: Norstrand, 7599 Highway 14, Grangeville ID 83530; 208-842-2450; Norstrand56@gmail.com.
