Two Grangeville men will be among 28 state residents to be recognized for their service to veterans and the nation.
John R. Crotinger and Lucky Gallego will receive the 2019 Spirit of Freedom: Idaho Veterans Service Award at a Dec. 7 ceremony at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center in Grangeville.
The award, established by U.S. Senator Mike Crapo in 2002, recognizes and acknowledges the contributions of Idaho’s veterans and volunteers who support Idaho veterans.
Within the veteran category, Crotinger was nominated by Crea D’Haven Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3520. Crotinger was in the U.S. Army, his service including in South Korea and Vietnam in the 1960s, and he continues to support fellow veterans, and served in leadership of veteran organizations.
“He is a cornerstone for successful operations at the local level,” stated VFW Post 3520 Commander Clinton Miller, “having served as post commander in the past, and managing all post administration for the past 12 years as post quartermaster/adjutant.”
In the volunteer category, Gallego was also nominated by VFW Post 3520. Gallego served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 22 years. His current training in mental health first aid and experience as a veteran enable him to provide counsel to other veterans working through post-traumatic stress issues.
Gallego was recognized for “selflessly serving the veterans community in Idaho County,” with Miller adding, “If Lucky is not on-site at the center in Grangeville, he is probably visiting veterans at their homes, at the county courthouse or supporting one of the area American Legion posts, where he has been commander for more than two years.”
As of 2019, 313 Spirit of Freedom Awards will have been presented since the award’s creation in 2002. Each Spirit of Freedom Award recipient will receive a certificate for their service as well as a United States flag that has been flown over the U.S. Capitol building.
Individuals are nominated by veterans’ organizations across Idaho. Submissions for the 2020 Spirit of Freedom Service Award can be made by contacting Courtney Lehosit in Crapo’s Boise office.
“The Spirit of Freedom Awards recognize veterans and volunteers who set an example of leadership and service in our communities and across our state,” said Crapo. “Time and time again, I meet veterans who not only gave tremendously in service to our nation, but also continue to give their time, talents and treasure to supporting their fellow veterans and others. I welcome the opportunity to express gratitude for this exemplary service by honoring these patriots who have served and continue to serve our country, Idaho and their local communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.