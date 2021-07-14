More than $31,000 in program and equipment funding was recently awarded to Clearwater Valley organizations through the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation’s Fast-Track Small Grant program.
Overall, the foundation has approved $130,110 to 16 area organizations to help them deal with health issues, including some brought on by COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.
Receiving grants within the area are as follows:
• Lowell Quick Response Unit, Kooskia, $9,500 – Purchase a Zoll 12-lead heart monitor to allow the unit to tell if a patient is having a heart problem and where it is located so they can alert a hospital ahead of time.
• Tahoe Community First Responders, Kooskia, $10,000 – Daily operations, training and medical supply purchases for emergency vehicles.
• Glenwood-Caribel Volunteer Fire District, Kamiah, $4,500 – Replace equipment for emergency medical response.
• Upriver Youth Leadership Council, Kamiah, $7,610 – Professional printer to disseminate information through posters, brochures and flyers to increase youth resiliency.
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation funds grants to promote the health, wellness, and disease prevention of residents in a three-state, nine-county area: Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce in Idaho; Asotin, Garfield and Whitman in Washington; and Wallowa in Oregon.
Information and the application for Fast-Track Small Grants can be found on the Foundation’s website at lewisclarkhealth.org.
