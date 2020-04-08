KOOSKIA – “We are trying to break the silence and connect with others to help those in need,” said Clearwater Valley High School junior Martha Smith.
Smith spoke to the MVSD 244 board, at the Feb. 24 meeting, about the “Sources of Strength” program and training at CV.
“Our goal is to spread hope, health and strength to everyone in every corner of our community,” Smith said.
Sources of Strength is an evidence-based prevention program for suicide, bullying, violence, and substance abuse. The program operates through training, supporting, and empowering both peer leaders and caring adults to impact their world through the power of connection, hope, help, and strength.
Smith, who is a peer mentor, said the group hopes to change the culture in relation to suicide.
Board trustee Pam Reidlen later commented she was surprised to learn Idaho is fifth highest in the nation for number of suicides, and Idaho County is number one highest for the suicide rate.
Sophomore Emma Knapton presented some of her artwork and discussed a couple of her paintings.
“Here I used light contrast and explored shallow spaces,” she said.
She thanked Mrs. Charley for teaching the art class, as well as her regular agricultural science courses.
When Charley replaced the ag sciences teacher last year, the art program she ran was left in limbo. She has since worked with interested students to continue offering art.
CVHS principal Heather Becker reported the school will be going through accreditation process March 5 and 6, something that occurs every five years.
Clearwater Valley Elementary and Elk City schools principal and technology coordinator Joe Rodriguez said CVES has a new student drop-off policy to ensure safety.
He also noted students in grades three through five were given pillowcases by the American Red Cross.
“They can decorate these any way they want, then the idea is to look at a list from the Red Cross and place emergency items in the case,” Rodriguez explained. This could include a flashlight, bottle of water and change of clothes. In an emergency, the child would grab this pillowcase and leave. Students were encouraged to have a written exit plan and place this in the case, as well.
Rodriguez also spoke to the importance of the upcoming U.S. Census and said CVES is making plans for an event where parents can come in and use school computers to fill out the census questionnaire.
“These numbers do impact federal dollars,” he said.
He also reported new security cameras have arrived and will be installed by CompuNet. In addition, Airbridge is offering Internet redundancy services at no charge.
