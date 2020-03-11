KOOSKIA – A group of Clearwater Valley High School students are prepared to attend the BPA (Business Professionals of America) state competition in Boise this weekend after qualifying at regionals in December 2019.
The State BPA Conference will be held at Boise State University March 12 -14.
“Our students performed admirably,” said CVHS business computers teacher John Ayres. “The big take away, I believe, is that we had two students take first place at regionals and seven students took second place. “
Ayres said 12 students qualified for the state conference in 24 different competitions.
“I don't think that has been done before since we are such a small school,” he said.
Students hope to qualify for the BPA National Conference May 5-10 in Washington, D.C.
Events and students who will compete in them are as follows:
Personal financial management concepts: Luna McCuster (2nd); financial math and analysis concepts: Dakota Gorges (2nd), Ariana Davy; computer programming concepts: Angel Dominguez, Jerod Murray; information technology concepts: Angel Dominguez, Francis Laban; web site design team: Ariana Davy, Emma Knapton (2nd); digital communication and design concepts: Payne Martinez, Arianna Davy; business meeting management concepts: Arianna Davy, Martha Smith (2nd), Emma Knapton; management, marketing and human resource concepts: Ariana Davy (1st); parliamentary procedure concepts: Martha Smith, Rayne Martinez; project management concepts: Emma Knapton (2nd), Rayne Martinez; digital marketing concepts: Martha Smith (1st), Rayne Martinez (2nd), Emma Knapton.
