KOOSKIA -- The Clearwater Valley High School Class of 1969’s 50th class reunion will be held on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27. Members will participate in the Kooskia Day parade by entering a float. Be at CV Elementary School at 9 a.m., Saturday, July 27, to ride on the float. Members of the 1969 class can e-mail cvrams1969@ gmail.com with questions.
The class will also be hosting an open house at the CVHS cafeteria on Saturday, July 27, from noon until 3 p.m. All CV alumni, friends and family ae invited to stop in and visit and share old stories and memories. For questions e-mail cvrams1969@gmail.com.
