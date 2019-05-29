KOOSKIA -- Clearwater Valley High School senior Mikaela Herrick saw a year’s dream realized last Wednesday, May 22.
Just two days prior to graduation, her senior project came to fruition when she got to see – and help unveil – an electronic reader board placed at the edge of the CVHS parking lot. Several family members, as well as Mountain View School District staff and others, helped assemble the sign.
“I cannot believe it’s finally here!” Herrick beamed.
Herrick’s funds included those from several fund-raisers and donations as well as grants, including Scratch for Schools, a hockey trip, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, the VEST (Valley Educators Support Team) Foundation and Freedom Northwest Credit Union. In all, she raised more than $32,000 for the project.
Herrick is the daughter of Mike and Kaeli Herrick and has two older and one younger brothers.
“She’s a go-getter – I’m so proud of her,” said her paternal grandma who is here visiting from Colorado.
“She and her dad spent a whole day getting the concrete footing dug and ready,” Herrick’s mom added.
The now-graduated young woman’s journey wasn’t one of simply relying on other people to give her funds; she worked for the funds.
“I made lots of phone calls to make sure everything was in place and talked to lots of people, but I also held a lot of small fund-raisers and painted windows for homecoming,” she said. “I am amazed at our community and the response I received. I cannot thank enough all the people who volunteered, donated and helped make this happen.”
Herrick will make her way to the University of Idaho this fall; however, she has left a permanent mark on her small high school. The reader board will publicize local and school events.
“I’m excited that this will be a great way to communicate with everyone throughout the community,” Herrick smiled.
