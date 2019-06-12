Clearwater Valley High School junior, Kaylee Page, is the 2019 White Bird Rodeo Queen. She is the daughter of Yogi and Phyllis Page of Clearwater, and has one brother, Jackson, 14.
Page, 16, is a member of the Cottonwood Riding Club and is also a member of the CVHS wrestling team.
“I enjoy being royalty and representing White Bird as I always get to meet new people from all over, including all the royalty,” Page said.
She has previously served as White Bird queen as well as queen of both the Cottonwood Riding Club and Triple Bar Drill Team.
Page keeps busy working for Bo and Cindy Lane of Harpster and following graduation plans to attend school and study kinesiology to become a physical education teacher and coach.
