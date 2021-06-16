KAMIAH — The CVRA (Clearwater Valley Roundup Association) Rodeo 2021 is on tap for this Saturday and Sunday, June 19 and 20, at the CVRA rodeo grounds on Hill Street, in Kamiah.
Start each day with the CVRA Cowboy Breakfast. This is set for the clubhouse at the rodeo grounds, both Saturday and Sunday, 6 to 10 a.m. This is an all-you-can-eat ham, eggs and pancakes. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for kids 6-10, with 5 and younger free.
Make way for the CVRA royalty who will buzz the arena and help with the two-day event. Queen is Tori Miller, Kooskia; first princess is Alyssa Peeples, Grangeville; and second princess is Brooklyn Weddle of Grangeville and Kamiah. Flag carrier is Kassi Miller of Kooskia. Serving as this year’s grand marshals are Bennie and Darrel Weddle.
The rodeos are set for Saturday, June 19, 6 p.m., and Sunday, June 20, 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, with those 8 and younger getting in free. Sunday is family day where the cost is $35 for two adults and three children. Slack is set for Sunday, 9 a.m.
Events include added money for bull riding, saddle bronc riding, team roping, chute dogging, barrel racing and breakaway.
Junior 17 and younger events include breakaway, barrels, mutton busting and steer riding.
Bar X Ranches, LLC, provides the stock.
“We will be giving away biggest fan buckles both Saturday and Sunday,” said organizer Lee Pearson. “We will pick the biggest fan of the biggest little rodeo in Idaho each day!”
She said concessions will also be available during each rodeo, including hamburgers, hot dogs, cotton candy, haystacks and candy. In addition, a full array of beverages will be sold. A variety of private vendors will also be on hand.
A 50/50 raffle will be held during the rodeo, and stick races for kids — with prizes included.
Saturday’s rodeo end will include music for dancing at the arena.
