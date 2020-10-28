GRANGEVILLE —It’s an election night celebration, and you’re invited.
The Idaho County Community and Veterans Center will be the place to be Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The center will host its regular “Taco Tuesday” night from 5 to 7 p.m. Tacos in soft or hard shell, taco salad and nachos are all available with tacos at three for $6. Music will be on tap until 6:30 p.m.
Following this, the Idaho County Citizen Washington Focus (CWF) group will host an election night party from 7 to 9 p.m. The public is invited to stop in and partake in free desserts and watch national election returns. Beverages can be purchased through the center.
This event is a not partisan event, explained Idaho County 4-H Program Director Susie Heckman.
“CWF is a government education project through 4-H,” she said. The three-year process is in its final year of education and the five delegates involved will travel to Washington, D.C., next year.
The first year, delegates studied local government; last year they worked on state government; this year is the national branch.
“It’s exciting that a national election takes place in this year, so the delegates can take in and learn from it,” Heckman said.
Aside from watching the national returns, county returns will also be checked.
“We won’t stay all night for results — after all, it is a school night,” Heckman laughed.
In 2021, Idaho County’s five delegates will travel with Nez Perce County’s 25 delegates and their chaperones and go on an educational tour of Washington, D.C., continuing to learn about U.S. government. Delegates have been fund-raising for three years to pay for their trips.
When President Donald Trump was inaugurated, several delegates that year had the chance to attend.
“They had to decide before the election was held if they would attend, so they had no idea who the inauguration would be for,” Heckman said. “Again, the CWF program is not about being a Democrat or a Republican, it is about becoming educated on United States government and how it works.”
The public is invited to stop by the center for taco night, refreshments and either stay for the two hours or just pop in.
