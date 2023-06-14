Ariana Davidson photo

Ariana Davidson is 2023's White Bird Rodeo queen.

 Photo courtesy Don Ebert

WHITE BIRD — Ariana Davidson, 15, will represent White Bird Rodeo as its queen.

The Grangeville High School sophomore is the daughter of Brandice and Zach Peterson and Jon Davidson, and the granddaughter of Cindy and Tony Sabatino, all of Grangeville.

