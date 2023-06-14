WHITE BIRD — Ariana Davidson, 15, will represent White Bird Rodeo as its queen.
The Grangeville High School sophomore is the daughter of Brandice and Zach Peterson and Jon Davidson, and the granddaughter of Cindy and Tony Sabatino, all of Grangeville.
She is a member of the Triple Bar Drill Team and rides her 11-year-old quarter horse, Fantasia. She is also involved in high school track and belongs to the Cottonwood Riding Club.
During her reign, she said she enjoyed meeting all the people and royalty.
“I enjoy waving to all the little kids in the parade, and I love representing the White Bird Rodeo,” she added.
Currently, Davidson is taking the emergency medical responder class with the Grangeville EMT Association
“I have also volunteered with them as a patient for training scenarios, she said. She is also a member of the Mastocytosis Society.
Davidson is sponsored by the White Bird Rodeo Committee, Seasons Restaurant, Early Bird Supply, Rick and Mickie Miller, Tony and Cindy Sabatino, Don and Cammie Ebert, Doug and Norma Davidson, Joyce and Greg Brachear, Naomi Finnegan, Emili Kuchler, Amy and Edwin Weih, Sheila Daniels and Lauren Humphreys, Salmon River Soap Company and Elks Lodge 1825.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.