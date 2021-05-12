Idaho is seeking to execute a prison inmate for the first time in nearly a decade, issuing a death warrant for next month for convicted double-murderer Gerald Pizzuto, Jr.
Second Judicial District Court Judge Jay Gaskill signed the execution decree last Thursday, May 6, according to a copy of the death warrant obtained by the Idaho Capital Sun. A spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office also confirmed the judge’s authorization, which starts a 30-day clock to put Pizzuto to death by lethal injection.
The state set a date of June 2 for carrying out the execution of Pizzuto, who is one of eight inmates on Idaho death row. The Marshall Project, a national nonprofit news agency that tracks the country’s criminal justice system, was first to report the development.
Pizzuto, 64, was sentenced to death in 1986 for the slaying of Berta Herndon, 58, and her 37-year-old nephew, Del Herndon, at a rural cabin. Prosecutors said Pizzuto was armed with a .22 caliber rifle with the intent of robbing the pair of gold prospectors in July 1985 at the Ruby Meadows property in Idaho County, north of McCall. He tied his victims’ wrists behind their backs and bound their legs before bludgeoning them with a hammer, then shooting the younger Herndon in the head, according to an Associated Press report.
Pizzuto would be the first inmate put to death on Gov. Brad Little’s watch if all legal appeals are exhausted and the Republican governor declines to intervene on a formal request made last month that the 35-year death row inmate be granted clemency.
“The district court in Idaho County has ordered the department of correction to carry out the death sentence of Gerald Pizzuto on June 2. The governor will provide support for Director Josh Tewalt and the department to comply with this most solemn of responsibilities,” Little’s press secretary said in a written statement.
Former Gov. Butch Otter, Little’s predecessor when he served as lieutenant governor, twice faced the prospect of executing a prisoner during his three terms in office, following through in both cases. That included July 2012, when convicted murderer Richard Leavitt, 53, was put to death — the last time the state killed an inmate by lethal injection.
Before exiting the state’s lead executive position in January 2019, Otter acknowledged the gravity of the choice to end another human being’s life.
“It was impactful. Very impactful,” Otter said. “Never in my wildest dreams, in all the time I spent running for governor … did I ever think about that. … It is a tough decision.”
Attorneys representing Pizzuto from Federal Defender Services of Idaho argue that their client is already terminally ill, and execution is an “unnecessary exercise, with significant operational and personnel costs for the state,” the petition for clemency filed in April reads. Pizzuto has been in hospice care for more than a year.
“We are very disappointed that the State of Idaho has chosen to pursue execution of our terminally-ill client who is in hospice in the end-stage of his battle with bladder cancer. It is a senseless exercise to seek to execute this broken old man whom God will soon take in his own time and serves no meaningful purpose toward the pursuit of justice,” Deborah Czuba, supervising attorney for the organization’s unit that specializes in death penalty cases, said in a written statement.
Requests for comment from state prosecutor LaMont Anderson, who is chief of the capital litigation unit within the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, were forwarded to a department spokesman. Scott Graf, the agency spokesman, declined to comment, citing pending litigation related to Pizzuto’s ongoing appeals process.
— Kevin Fixler is a reporter for the Idaho Capital Sun. Read more on this story at https://idahocapitalsun.com.
