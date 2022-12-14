Kooskia home burned to the ground 2022 photo

The aftermath of the fire left the tiny home burnt to the ground.

 Contributed photo

KOOSKIA — A home-built wood stove that was not fully up to code was cited as the main factor in last week’s house fire on Kooskia’s Main Street.

The damages were mostly construction materials, with minor damages to several buildings around the area on Monday, Dec. 5, according to Chief Mark Anderson, Kooskia Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD). The building in question was burnt to the ground.

