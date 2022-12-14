KOOSKIA — A home-built wood stove that was not fully up to code was cited as the main factor in last week’s house fire on Kooskia’s Main Street.
The damages were mostly construction materials, with minor damages to several buildings around the area on Monday, Dec. 5, according to Chief Mark Anderson, Kooskia Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD). The building in question was burnt to the ground.
The home, which was reported to be a single level tiny home owned by Joshua and Kaylind Youngberg, was under construction and was unoccupied. A neighbor reported the fire on 9:33 p.m. at 524 South Main Street in Kooskia, according to Anderson.
“The house was fully engulfed in flames,” Anderson remarked.
Stites and Kamiah fire departments were at the scene, with KVFD providing four firefighters and one fire truck as backup to the other two departments. There were 10 firefighters from Kooskia and Stites fighting the fire for an hour and a half.
“This just shows the importance of fire departments helping each other,” Anderson commented.
An issue that the firefighters had during the fire was the temperature during the night, causing the water trucks and hoses to get cold, according to Anderson.
There were also two ambulance calls in Kooskia that night that took over the EMT staff. This is the reason that Stites FD and Kamiah FD came to help the KVFD.
“It was a really busy night. It’s been a really busy week; we’ve had two wood stove fires in the last week,” Anderson said.
KVFD came back the next morning to dig through the rubble and investigate the cause of the fire, which they determined to be a not properly vented wood stove.
“We want people to know that we are and will investigate every fire,” Anderson mentioned.
The Youngbergs are taking donations to help them with their loss, and start working on building a new house.
For financial donations and to help with meals for workers, contact Amy Manley at The Coffee Loft, 4347 Highway 12 in Kamiah, 208-935-8817. Tax exempt checks can be sent to Trinity Reformed Baptist Church, P.O. Box 551, Kooskia ID 83539. Make the checks out to TRBC and write The Youngbergs on the memo line. For building materials and construction help, contact building coordinator Jesse Hicks at 208-935-8037.
