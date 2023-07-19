No foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found near Carey Dome Lookout last week.
Details are limited, and the name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO).
According to ICSO, last Wednesday, July 12, Idaho County Dispatch received a call from the Payette National Forest Service that a body had been found near Carey Dome Lookout. ICSO detectives responded to the scene with the assistance of the Valley County Coroner.
It appeared the man had died of natural causes, according to ICSO.
