SYRINGA — Visitors to the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Lochsa-Powell Ranger District should be prepared for upcoming delays on roads in the Stray Creek drainage on National Forest lands north of Syringa.

Roadwork started July 5 on Forest Service roads 514 (Yakus Creek Road) and 454 (Rat Creek Road) and is expected to last one week. Delays could last up to four hours while culverts are installed.

This culvert replacement work is taking place as part of the Stray Creek Good Neighbor Authority forest management project, which addresses forest species composition and insect and disease concerns in the project area twelve miles northeast of Kooskia. The project aims to improve the condition of forested lands while providing for economic activity in local communities. Replacing culverts on roads in the area will better facilitate timber harvest activity in the near term while providing the longer-term benefit of improved drainage in the road system and better travel conditions for visitors. Timber harvest in the Stray Creek project area is planned for September.

For information about visiting the Lochsa-Powell Ranger District, visit the district office in Kooskia, 502 Lowry Street, or call 208- 926-4274.

