GRANGEVILLE — Democrats have challenges ahead, as well as opportunities in sight for success in the long term: This message from the head of the Idaho Democratic Party (IDP) came in person to a Saturday afternoon gathering, focused on the picture of what as a state they’ve done and what those at the local level have to do moving forward.
“The Idaho Democratic Party is Idaho’s last, best shot to turn Idaho around and build a future for us all,” said Jared DeLoof, IDP executive director, speaking to 26 people at the Soltman Center in Grangeville on Feb. 4, along with others watching via videoconferencing.
“There is no calvary coming to save us,” he continued. “There is no moderate Republican element that will eventually swoop in and correct everything that’s been going on.... We go into everything we do with that understanding.”
The hour-plus meeting had DeLoof providing what he called as a “sober, clear assessment of the challenges we’ve have, and what that looks like, and the opportunities we’ve had and the strides we’ve made, especially in the last two years.”
DeLoof laid out the challenge faced from a far-right Republican party in Idaho — bolstered by population growth that has attracted a right-wing migration — that is being used nationally as a laboratory for “the most hateful and dangerous legislation,” where, if successful here, it can be applied nationally.
Idaho Democrats face the “doom cycle” of areas where they face no chance of success, of putting up candidates and being defeated that fosters a defeatist outlook, according to DeLoof. State Democrat registration continues to decline, which currently is 13.6% of registered voters.
However, going for Democrats, for starters is “young voters are overwhelmingly with us,” he said, noting the IDP is winning this group three to one, and that majority is coming eventually. In another block, Hispanic voters, the IDP has opportunities of support from the more than 50,000 eligible to register to vote.
Idaho is the second fastest growing state in the nation, and job growth — referencing Micron’s plan to bring 10,000 jobs to Boise in the next couple of years — will see the demographic of young, college-educated people who will be Democrat voters, he said.
In discussing strategy, DeLoof noted one goal is breaking the Republican supermajority in the state by putting resources in place to play the long-game — after three election cycles — and support Democrat candidates to success. In line with state growth, Idaho is likely to see a third congressional district added when redistricting comes around in 2030. With this being possibly to be drawn out of Boise and adjacent counties more supportive of blue candidates, efforts now could see a Democrat set to Washington, D.C. in 2032, he said.
DeLoof detailed out IDP efforts statewide at improving party outreach, effectiveness, messaging and growth. Such work helped in the last election in retaining four state senate seats, despite the disadvantages of new districts — some now including new red areas — and new candidates. The party worked on recruiting and training volunteers, on public town hall meetings to deliver its message, and overall keeping in communication with each other to disseminate information.
The IDP also spent $120,000 on absentee ballot request mailings to Democrats and Independents who supported Democrat candidates, he said. As to why, those who have these vote 99% of the time, which allowed volunteers to better focus efforts on new personal contacts, and provided candidates opportunity to time messages and phone calls to when these would arrive in the mail.
“We have such an opportunity this year,” DeLoof said, in nonpartisan elections for city council, school and other elected boards. He encouraged people to be thinking of who would make for good candidates for these positions, and in turn “build a bench” that leads these individuals onto the state level.
“We need to make sure our values are reflected on these governing boards that have the most daily impact on people’s lives,” he said.
DeLoof closed on his initial statement, noting the party has much going on, much momentum, and a lot of challenges.
“You guys are not alone in the universe,” he said. “You may feel like that a lot of the time, but the fact of the matter is, we’ve got something going on here, and we need people to plug in and do the hard work. Ultimately, a small group of people changes the world.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.