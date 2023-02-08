Jared DeLoof photo

Jared DeLoof, Idaho Democratic Party executive director, spoke to 26 people at the Soltman Center in Grangeville last Saturday, Feb. 4.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

GRANGEVILLE — Democrats have challenges ahead, as well as opportunities in sight for success in the long term: This message from the head of the Idaho Democratic Party (IDP) came in person to a Saturday afternoon gathering, focused on the picture of what as a state they’ve done and what those at the local level have to do moving forward.

“The Idaho Democratic Party is Idaho’s last, best shot to turn Idaho around and build a future for us all,” said Jared DeLoof, IDP executive director, speaking to 26 people at the Soltman Center in Grangeville on Feb. 4, along with others watching via videoconferencing.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments