GRANGEVILLE — Recognized for his “record of highly professional and exemplary service to the community and the nation,” Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputy Stan Denham was honored last week with the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Law Enforcement Award.

Stationed out of Kooskia, Denham represents the state of Idaho nationally in this category after having been reviewed and awarded at both the district and state levels.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.