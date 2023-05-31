GRANGEVILLE — Recognized for his “record of highly professional and exemplary service to the community and the nation,” Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputy Stan Denham was honored last week with the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Law Enforcement Award.
Stationed out of Kooskia, Denham represents the state of Idaho nationally in this category after having been reviewed and awarded at both the district and state levels.
“Thanks to everyone who has been a part of this and part of my career,” said Denham to approximately 27 people — including ICSO staff, and his wife and family — attending the Thursday, May 25 ceremony at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center. “I could not have done this without everyone’s encouragement, the incredible support I’ve got from the department, and the public, as well.”
“I am really humble about this,” he continued, “because I don’t feel I deserve it at all. It’s just part of the job.”
Sheriff Doug Ulmer read Denham’s letter of recommendation for the award, which noted his exceptional service to the department and county, highlighting his expertise that was critical a year ago this month in finding a suspect in a noncustodial parental abduction, who was hiding with his child in the back country off U.S. Highway 12.
“Without Stan’s knowledge and skill, this rescue would not have been possible,” Ulmer said.
ICSO Chief Deputy Brian Hewson elaborated.
“They were out in the middle of nowhere,” Hewson said, “and Stan tracked him down by broken tree branches and grass that was pushed over, right into their camp.... His ability to go anywhere in the county and find someone and assist them or save them, this is what this is all about.”
“This is the guy you want looking for you if you are lost in the middle of nowhere,” he said.
“I feel fortunate to be able to do search and rescue,” Denham said. “I love it, and I’m glad I have the opportunity to save someone’s life or help them when they’re lost.”
Denham also thanked his family, who have been “super supportive” in his career that has entailed long hours, working often through vacations, weekends and holidays.
Hosting the award ceremony was VFW Crea deHaven Post 3520, officiated by Post Commander Lucky Gallego.
