Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) logo

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is encouraging the public to prepare for smoke impacts this year during what is expected to be another active wildfire season.

Wildfire smoke from local and regional fires typically impacts Idaho’s air quality from around July to September. Smoke can be particularly harmful to people with underlying health conditions, pregnant women, children, and older individuals.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments