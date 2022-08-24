BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is encouraging the public to prepare for smoke impacts this year during what is expected to be another active wildfire season.
Wildfire smoke from local and regional fires typically impacts Idaho’s air quality from around July to September. Smoke can be particularly harmful to people with underlying health conditions, pregnant women, children, and older individuals.
The following resources are available to help you make informed decisions about your health this wildfire season.
DEQ’s Idaho Smoke Information blog is a daily publication, coordinated by DEQ with other states, county, tribal and federal agencies. The blog is a resource to learn about current air quality in your area and the rest of the state, fires affecting local air quality, expected smoke impacts, regional air quality advisories and who to contact for questions.
Real-time air quality map:
DEQ’s real-time air quality map provides the latest air quality data from DEQ and tribal monitors. Each dot on the interactive map represents an active air quality monitor, and the color of each dot corresponds with the current Air Quality Index (AQI) category based on the latest available data. Learn more on DEQ’s Air Quality Index web page.
The Air Quality Forecasts page provides daily air quality forecasts for certain areas throughout the state. DEQ provides the forecasted AQI for three days and identifies the main pollutant of concern.
The page also includes burn restrictions, air quality advisories, links to the outdoor open burning and real-time air quality maps and the 10-day AQI trend.
The AIR Idaho app provides current air quality information relative to your location and across the state. It also provides the three-day air quality forecast, open burning restrictions, tips to protect your health and a list of regional and statewide air quality resources. Download the app for free at the App Store for iPhone or Google Play.
DEQ encourages the public to sign up for daily email notifications through EPA’s Enviroflash service and follow it on social media. As it regularly posts important health and safety information, as well as air quality forecasts and advisories.
You can also monitor wildfire activity in your area and review Idaho Health and Welfare’s community guide for staying healthy during wildfire smoke events.
