The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), on Oct. 17, awarded $43,000 to the Nez Perce Tribe to support aluminum, plastic and cardboard recycling recovery.

The grant will go towards the purchase of a new baler for compressing and compacting recycled items.

