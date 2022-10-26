The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), on Oct. 17, awarded $43,000 to the Nez Perce Tribe to support aluminum, plastic and cardboard recycling recovery.
The grant will go towards the purchase of a new baler for compressing and compacting recycled items.
The Nez Perce Tribe has used a single baler for cardboard, aluminum and plastic waste for several years. A new baler will allow the tribe to increase the total recovery of these materials and provide for more compact shipments and material-specific loads.
The tribe estimates that with a new baler, total recycling loads will nearly double, from four to five loads per month to as many as eight loads per month. This will divert an estimated 530 tons of waste from the landfill over the next ten years. The new baler will also reduce fuel costs associated with transporting recycled items to processing facilities.
Funding for this grant was provided by the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Sustainable Materials Management Program, which seeks to increase diversion and reuse of food waste, packaging materials and building materials.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.