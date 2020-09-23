COTTONWOOD -- The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has awarded a wastewater planning grant for $51,960 to the city of Cottonwood.
The funds will be used to prepare a planning study and environmental review. The purpose of the project is to evaluate the current wastewater system and develop alternatives for any needed improvements.
The total eligible cost of the project is $103,920. The remaining $51,960 will be funded by the city of Cottonwood.
