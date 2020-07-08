GRANGEVILLE – Despite COVID-19 remaining a concern nationwide and several events being canceled, the 109th annual Border Days celebration welcomed crowds for July 2, 3 and 4.
“Of course, we thought about COVID, but we never thought about not participating in Border Days,” said recent Grangeville High Schoo graduate Hayden Hill.
It’s a good thing, too.
Hayden and her dad, Chad Hill, were the winners of the July 2 Super Egg Toss. The toss saw 450 participants that day, tossing – and, ultimately, smashing – 225 eggs on Main Street.
“Every egg was sanitized,” said Border Days Committee member Megan Peterson, and added gloves were used for distribution.
The win was the first for the father-daughter team, though Chad has been in the winner’s circle before: He and friend, Jason Vanderwall, were victors in 2013.
“I’ve been participating for basically my whole life,” Chad said.
He and his daughter teamed up randomly that morning, she said.
“We always do toss together at least one of the days, and this just turned out to be that day kind of last minute,” Hayden said.
Day two of the egg toss, July 3, saw 686 people take part.
For husband and wife team, Shawn and Calen Wolter of Grangeville, it was a good day. The duo won the event amidst a bit of a surprising situation for an egg tosser: Calen is more than nine months pregnant.
“I was waiting for her water to break any time,” laughed Shawn.
“Yep – any time now,” Calen smiled, patting her stomach.
While Calen has been participating in the toss most of her life, this was Shawn’s fourth year. This is the first time either has won.
The Fourth of July, the final day of the three-day event, brought in 1,080 participants This day’s winners, Austin Wassmuth and Jesse Stone, of Grangeville, were also the overall toss-off winners.
The duo is no stranger to the championship round as they have won before several times – with each other and with other partners.
The two friends are business partners are the owners of Mammoth River Adventures.
“That’s what we want to say mostly – to tell people to check out Mammoth,” they laughed.
The pair wore masks throughout the toss.
Ralyn Horton of Nezperce was in town July 2-4 on royal business.
“My daughter, Kadyn Horton, is a princess,” she said, part of the Lewis County Fair Royalty, who were in all three Border Days parades.
“The last two days they had been in the whole parade,” Horton said. “Today [July 4] they wanted to get off and walk around the park for any little girls who wanted to take their pictures with them. This is one of the reasons they ran; for the little girls.”
The Hortons come to Border Days every year, mostly to enjoy the parade and the rodeo, and “just hangout.”
As for COVID-19, “No, I’m not too concerned about it. I don’t even have a mask.”
One of those young girls who got to visit with the royalty was Audrey Jensen, 2, who was enjoying Border Days on July 4 at Pioneer Park with her father, James Jensen, and Lori Penrod.
“She got to see the princesses. That was a lot of fun for Audrey,” Jensen said. “This is the first time she’s ever met real live princesses.”
“She wanted to take one home with her,” Penrod said.
“She grabbed her by the hand and started taking her around the park,” Jensen said.
The trio are from just outside Salt Lake City, Utah, in town to visit Penrod’s mother. Jensen said they try to make it a tradition to come to Grangeville Border Days every year, as they like to visit grandparents.
“We haven’t got to do a lot yet. We just got here in time for the parade,” Penrod said.
“And just in time to grab some Laffy Taffy,” Jensen said, talking with Audrey in his arms.
They enjoy the event to see the art in the park, the parade, and “whatever we can manage to get in,” Penrod said.
On COVID-19 this year, Penrod said they are being careful to keep their distance and, “I’m not going to go too crazy about it, but I’m not going to be unsafe either.”
“Common decency goes a long way,” Jensen said. “I wouldn’t want to stand closer than six feet to someone I didn’t know anyways,” he smiled. “I’m not too concerned about it.”
Marshal Chlebowski, a Grangeville High School senior out of Elk City, has rodeo in his blood.
Lately, he has been putting equipment and advice from his dad to use on the Idaho Cowboys Association circuit. He got stepped on in a wreck that broke his tailbone last year, but he has come back from that to ride novice bulls, saddle broncs and bareback horses at the White Bird and Grangeville Border Days rodeos so far this season. He had planned to do high school rodeo this spring, but didn’t, because of the coronavirus.
This summer, Chlebowski is trying to get the most out of his ICA card. Following two tries at White Bird last month, his saddle bronc ride of July 4 was just his third attempt at that event so far.
“It went better than the other two,” he said. “What sticks out to me in hindsight is how I held my feet. The saddle has swells and when the horse is bucking, that’s what your knees press against to keep you in the saddle. I remember doing that really well on that ride, but...I missed my mark out. You miss your mark out, the ride doesn’t count.”
It’s his first year with saddle broncs. “I’m still learning the basics,” he said. “The fun part is seeing how the stock handles, seeing what you get, and seeing all your buddies riding – how everyone helps each other. ... With how I see myself improving, I think I can go a little ways in it.”
He has come to Grangeville for Border Days many years. This year, for his school senior project, he pitched in with the committee, doing preparation work such as getting benches ready to go.
Another highlight during the show came when the rodeo clown pulled a joke on his dad, Mike, who rode bulls in his younger days and who now works in local law enforcement.
“The clown put him in his act,” the young Chlebowski said. “There was an ugly girl. The bullfighters came up to see how ugly she was, and they fainted. Then my dad went up to look at her, and she fainted. That was funny.”
The rodeo also paid serious tribute to law enforcement, bringing Idaho County Sheriff’s Office and Grangeville Police Department representatives into the ring to be recognized before the national anthem was sung to start the July 4 rodeo.
His next rodeo is July 23 in Council.
