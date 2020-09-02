POLLOCK – Detour traffic is open 24-7 on the Old Pollock Road as crews continue to remove rock blasted at a slide location south of Riggins last Friday afternoon, Aug. 28. Work is expected to take a week, after which traffic will be shifted back on to U.S. Highway 95.
According to the Idaho Transportation Department, an estimated 14,000 cubic yards of unstable rock was removed from the slope at milepost 188, which is the same amount of rock that has already fallen to the road since the first slide on July 3.
This is the first of two blasts planned to correct the slope failure. The second blast has not yet been scheduled.
After blasting, long-term repairs will include reinforcing the remaining slope with bolts and wire fencing.
Drivers should download the 511 app to check for the latest conditions. For progress updates, drivers should visit itd.idaho.gov/us95rigginsslide and follow ITD on Facebook and Twitter.
