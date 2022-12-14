Dewey Saddle Road fire photo

Firefighters tackled a fully involved structure fire on Dewey Saddle Road last Wednesday, Dec. 7.

 Contributed photo / Mike Tackett, GRFD

GRANGEVILLE — Investigation continues by the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office for last week’s fire that destroyed a home outside Grangeville.

“At this time, the fire is undetermined,” said Knute Sandahl, Idaho State Fire Marshal. “No evidence was uncovered to indicate that the fire was suspicious in nature.”

