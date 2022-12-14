GRANGEVILLE — Investigation continues by the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office for last week’s fire that destroyed a home outside Grangeville.
“At this time, the fire is undetermined,” said Knute Sandahl, Idaho State Fire Marshal. “No evidence was uncovered to indicate that the fire was suspicious in nature.”
No injuries were reported to the occupants of a single-story log home at 265 Dewey Saddle Road. According to Chief Brian Perry, Grangeville Rural Fire Department (GRFD), the home and contents were a total loss.
“It was fully involved when we got there,” said Perry. The homeowners called in the fire last Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 9:46 p.m., with the blaze originating in the mud room. Four vehicles and 16 personnel responded.
According to Perry, this fire necessitated tanker trucks to provide on-scene water, and estimated close to 10,000 gallons — around two and a half trucks’ worth — was used on this incident.
As the home was fully involved with fire, firefighters worked defensively, protecting secondary structures from exposure, according to Perry, and were able to save an adjacent shop and detached garage.
Hampering efforts was the freezing temperature, which encumbered hoses and nozzles, as well as turned the expended water into slippery ice around the scene. Also, some efforts were delayed until Avista could arrive on scene to shut power down.
“We were dealing with a massive arcing of wires,” Perry said.
GRFD crews were on scene until 3:39 a.m.
“We’re very thankful those folks got out,” Perry said.
